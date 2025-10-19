58 people are diagnosed with breast cancer in Australia everyday, the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women. But conversations about breast cancer are often avoided, leaving many women to face their fears in silence.

A new national campaign from tea brand Tetley in support of Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA) aims to change that through a simple chat over a cup of tea.

The Uncomfortable Cup campaign encourages Australians to have difficult but vital conversations about symptoms, screening, and support.

For every limited-edition pink pack of Tetley Tea Cup 100s sold, 5 cents will go to the BCNA. Tetley has also commissioned a series of unique artisan cups each with a sensory touch design relating to some of the physical symptoms individuals might be able to feel as part of self-examination.

Sydney resident Paula Correa, 41, was diagnosed in 2020 following breast reduction surgery when the doctor found a lump.

“At my first oncologist appointment, I was sitting in the waiting room, overwhelmed and unsure of what to expect,” Correa said

“Across from me sat a little boy – also a cancer patient. We caught eyes and in that quiet moment nothing was said, but everything was understood. It was deeply uncomfortable. We were two people at opposite ends of life, him just starting, me in my 40s but facing the same terrifying road ahead.

“That silent exchange reminded me that cancer doesn’t discriminate. It forced me to confront the reality of what I was going through in a way that words never could. It’s a moment I’ll never forget.

“Campaigns such as Uncomfortable Cup start important, often avoided, conversations and remind people that early detection matters and that breast cancer isn’t always obvious. I hope it encourages more people to talk openly, get checked, and support one another through difficult journeys, because silence can cost lives.”

About Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA)

Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA) is Australia’s leading breast cancer consumer organisation. For more information visit https://www.bcna.org.au/, and for more on the campaign head to https://www.tetley.com.au/theuncomfortablecup/.