This summer, the Australian National Maritime Museum hosts Superluminal, an immersive installation by Patch Theatre that combines bold visual design, collaborative storytelling, and interactive play to create an enchanting experience for young audiences.

Designed for children aged 4–9 and their families, Superluminal sparks curiosity through a theatrical installation featuring Patch’s renowned interactive light play. It takes participants on a journey of discovery, exploring nature’s extraordinary creatures, systems, and beauty, as well as how time shapes them.

Upon entering Superluminal, visitors use colour-changing lanterns to embark on a journey of light, creating mythical creatures and bringing them to life with sound and spectacular lighting. They can also capture the creatures’ fantastical shadows on a magical glowing wall.

Running until 2 February, Superluminal offers 40-minute sessions from Wednesday to Sunday, between 10 am and 3:40 pm. Tickets include entry to the Museum’s Kids on Deck activity space, core galleries, and free Museum activities.

(Credit: Morgan Sette)

Ticket prices range from $18 to $22. Babies under 2 years old enter free. You can buy your tickets and find more information about Superluminal at the museum’s website.