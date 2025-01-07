Inari, Northern Finland.

Inari is widely known as the capital of Finnish Sámi culture. The Sámi are the indigenous people of northern Sweden, Norway and Finland. It’s a must visit location if you’re visiting Lapland.

Inari lies on the Inari Lake, and also on that lake is Lake Inari Mobile Cabins.

The cabins are small portable boxes which are moved by ski during the night onto the frozen lake.

Guests get the opportunity to sleep under the auroras and northern lights. To see northern lights, travelers often have to get up at bizarre times and go to places far from where they are staying to get a clear view of the sky. At Lake Inari Mobile Cabins, you can get a clear, unhindered view from the comfort of your bed.

It is one of the most unique experiences and can either grant you a bliss ten hour sleep or an all-nighter if you want to stay up to catch as many lights as you can.

Atte, who comes from the middle of Finland, runs the place. He does breakfast in the mornings and offers traditional Finnish style dinners including reindeer sausage and local fish, all cooked on an open flame.

There are activities too you can do during the day like ice fishing. Thomas, a local Sami resident, will take you out onto the lake and drill holes for you to fish in.

Head to https://www.lakeinari.com/ to book a cabin and for more information.