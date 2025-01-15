Welcome to Tromsø, northern Norway, known as the capital of the Arctic. Travelers from around the world come here for many things; whale and wildlife watching, dog sledding, fishing, northern lights, polar stories, and adventure.

On its docks you will find the Norwegian Fjord Explorer vessel. It is a boat hotel where you can spend the night on the water, listening to the feint sound of waves from your cosy cabin. They provide breakfast and coffee in the morning in their main dining area.

However, the ship is not just for accommodation. You can join a large or small Arctic discovery cruise. They offer a variety of different cruise experiences and you can sail for a few hours or a few days. Enjoy a bite in the restaurant or a drink on the northern lights/midnight sun deck during the trip and stay.

Small whales or eagles may be spotted, and you can hear stories from the polar expeditions that started here. Learn about life in the Arctic capital from locals who know it best.

Captain Mads Bækkelundis is your host, a man who comes from a family rich in tradition. Sail with him and his team to the hidden treasures in and around Tromsø.

Captain Mads and the crew

The boat and crew even have their own international TV series. You can watch all their adventures and shenanigans at https://norwegianenergy.com/tv.

For more information about the Norwegian Fjord Explorer, head to https://www.norwegianfjordexplorer.com/norway.